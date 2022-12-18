Trump Ominously Evokes Jan. 6, Tells Backers It's Time To 'Deal With' FBI, DOJ 'Thugs'

Donald Trump was slammed for another round of threats and incitement Saturday after evoking last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection — and then telling his followers it’s now time for the FBI and Justice Department “thugs” to be “dealt with.”

Critics considered the threatening messages to be a clear dog whistle to his followers, many of whom are armed. Some 62% of gun owners voted for Trump in the 2016 election. And his Oath Keeper supporters had a “massive stockpile” of weapons stashed in the Washington, D.C., area last Jan. 6 to support Trump in the event he tried to seize control of the government and remain in power, according to trial evidence.

Trump baselessly insisted in a Truth Social post that the FBI was “absolutely” involved in a “coordinated effort to change election results” to make him a loser. That justified last year’s violent Jan. 6 “protest” at the U.S. Capitol, he insisted, even though nearly 1,000 rioters have been indicted for crimes related to the insurrection that day.

Advertisement

Now, Trump is urging his followers on Truth Social that the “weaponized thugs and tyrants” in the FBI and DOJ “must be dealt with.”

Trump supporters on Truth Social responded by blasting the FBI as the “gestapo” and members of “organized crime,” which could put agents lives in jeopardy among Trump acolytes.

Advertisement

Conde Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski called Trump’s brutal message the “exact speech he gave on Jan. 6.”

“He’s continuing the rhetoric that incites violence against the United States and his thugs know what ‘must be dealt with’ means,” Zaleski tweeted.

Trump was the president during the time he’s complaining about happened. His DOJ. His FBI. His crimes. This is the exact speech he gave on January 6th. He’s continuing the rhetoric that incites violence against the United States and his thugs know what “must be dealt with” means pic.twitter.com/M1qpGC0PIa — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 17, 2022

The group “Republicans against Trumpism” urged readers in a tweet to imagine the outraged response had former President Barack Obama called on his followers to take action against the DOJ and FBI.

Critics believe Trump’s vile attacks reveal how terrified the former president is about the looming prospect of criminal indictments against him. The House Jan. 6th committee is considering making at least three criminal referrals against Trump to the Justice Department, including incitement of insurrection, obstruction and conspiracy to defraud the United States government.

Advertisement

"These weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with..." Do you realize what's happening here? Trump is telling his unhinged gun-crazy supporters they should attack the FBI, DOJ & "Intelligence." When this is coming from a former POTUS, WHY isn't this considered insurrection? https://t.co/LS0cVkLlKl — Lisa (@Jane57Lisa) December 17, 2022