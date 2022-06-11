Trump Keeps Whining About Jan. 6 'Unselect' Committee On Off-Brand Social Media App

The House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol attack held a widely viewed public hearing this week ― and on Saturday morning, it was on Donald Trump’s mind.

“Why aren’t the Unselects bringing in the experts, of which there are many, to show how the Election was Rigged & Stolen?” the former president wrote in a message on his social media platform, Truth Social. (The message was posted twice, apparently by accident.)

Trump did not name any of the supposed “experts,” perhaps because the U.S. legal system has repeatedly found no convincing evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, despite Trump’s claims.

“The reason can only be that the ‘Committee’ knows it is unable to respond to the facts,” Trump wrote. “They would look like fools on live television. The whole Unselect Scam, just like the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, would be exposed.”

He concluded with a favorite phrase: “WITCH HUNT!”

Former President Donald Trump regularly posts original messages and re-shares content on Truth Social that paints him in a favorable light. Truth Social

The former president had also gone on a tear Friday morning, after the Thursday evening hearing attracted some 20 million viewers.

In a series of Truth Social messages, he pushed back against statements made by his elder daughter, Ivanka Trump, who was shown in recorded testimony admitting that she knew former Attorney General Bill Barr had found no evidence of widespread fraud, and had accepted it as fact.

Ivanka didn’t know what she was talking about, her father wrote, because she “had long since checked out” from the White House where she and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as advisers.

Trump also denied that he ever voiced support for the rioters who broke into the Capitol and assaulted law enforcement while chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” as the committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), said Thursday night.

The committee is expected to hold several more hearings to share what its members have found so far, having interviewed more than 1,000 people . The next hearing is set for Monday morning.

Trump now posts “truths” instead of tweets because he was kicked off Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the deadly attack last year. His platform, launched earlier this year, mirrors Twitter in much of its functionality.

