Donald Trump Admits He's The One 'On Trial' In Jan. 6 Hearings

Former President Donald Trump admitted Saturday that he’s the one “on trial” in the dramatic televised hearings being held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — and he’s not happy about it.

Screen Shot/Truth Social/Donald Trump

“So the lowlifes Rigged and Stole a Presidential Election, and I’m the one who is on trial,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “We are truly a Nation in Decline!”

The post was his first clear concession that he’s the one in the hot seat as the testimony cuts closer to the bone for him. The Jan. 6 panel’s examination of the storming of the Capitol last year has been far from a mere recounting of the events and is being presented more like a case against Trump.

As the committee has held public hearings in the past month, Trump has generally tried to divert attention in his Truth Social posts by blasting President Joe Biden over things like inflation and rising gas prices. But on Tuesday, he was all about the panel’s hearing, posting several attacks on Cassidy Hutchinson during and after her riveting testimony.

Among her most damning revelations, Hutchinson, who was an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump wanted to drop security screenings for his supporters, who were known to be carrying weapons, and allow them to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6. “They’re not here to hurt me,” Hutchinson quoted Trump as saying.

Hutchinson also said she was told the former president angrily lunged for the steering wheel of the vehicle he was traveling in because he wanted to go to the Capitol to be with his supporters and the Secret Service refused to take him.

Trump has claimed Hutchinson’s accusation about his behavior in the car has been debunked. Though some members of the Secret Service have told media outlets that her version of events will be contradicted, no public or official statement has been made.

Other Secret Service sources told CNN last week that members of the agency have been talking about Trump’s over-the-top behavior in the car for some time.

Trump has been so rattled by Hutchinson’s testimony that The New York Times reported Friday that he’s considering diverting public attention from his ongoing “trial” by stepping up his official announcement that he’s running for the presidency to as soon as this month.