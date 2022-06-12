Former President Donald Trump’s attempt at a conservative-run Twitter replica, Truth Social, refers to its site as a place encouraging “open, free and honest global conversation.”

When the conversation involves the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, however, the site has reportedly banned users.

Several Truth Social users claimed via Twitter that their Truth accounts were suspended for talking about the riot in the wake of the House select committee’s first Jan. 6 hearing, Variety reported.

Users called out the platform and joked it was led by “real freedom of speech champs” after the suspensions.

I was suspended from Truth Social for posting about the January 6th hearing last night.



Donald Trump is scared of free speech. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 10, 2022

Just put out my first post on Truth social and they deleted it.



Real freedom of speech champs there. — Joseph (@newsfromplanet0) June 10, 2022

My Truth Social account was just permanently suspended for talking about the January 6th Committee hearings. pic.twitter.com/MBNTSNe4Z8 — Travis Allen (@TravisAllen02) June 10, 2022

Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman and CEO of the platform’s creator Trump Media & Technology Group, previously told Fox Business that the platform would be “inviting people on and not censoring them,” The Hill reported.

HuffPost reached out to Trump Media & Technology Group for comment.

Truth Social’s terms of service, however, make its rights to “deny access to and use” of the platform “for any reason or for no reason.”

The former president launched the platform, that calls posts “truths,” following his permanent ban from Twitter after the Jan. 6 attack in 2021.

The platform has reportedly muzzled users in the past, Newsweek reported, including right-wing radio personality Stew Peters following false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine.