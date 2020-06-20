Trump Camp Rips Media, 'Radical Protesters' For Lackluster Rally Turnout

Large sections of the upper stands were clearly empty at President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, following days of the campaign boasting that the venue would be packed because some 1 million people had requested tickets to the event.

Trump had planned to deliver comments ahead of the rally to an overflow group of supporters outside the BOK Center. But just a smattering of people ended up showing up, and Trump canceled the appearance. The campaign claimed that Trump’s outdoor speech was canceled because of protests, a position that appeared already be setting up the media and protesters as fall guys for the rally’s mediocre turnout.

“Protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “Radical protesters, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the president’s supporters.”

The Trump campaign had touted more than 1 million people requested tickets to the rally. Now it’s texting supporters there’s “still space!” as pictures show empty seats inside and an overflow crowd that never materialized

Trump also blamed the media as he opened his speech inside the area.

“The media was saying, ‘Don’t come,’” he told the far-less-than-capacity crowd.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale echoed Murtaugh’s statement, blaming “radical protesters” who he said had been “fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage.”

Trump said Monday that his campaign was expecting a “record-setting crowd” at the rally.

“We’ve never had an empty seat, and we certainly won’t in Oklahoma,” he said.

The campaign reportedly considered organizing a second venue for an overflow crowd.

“We’ve had such an overwhelming response that we’re also looking at another venue,” Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Tuesday. “We’re also looking at outside activities.”

Social media has been buzzing over the last few weeks about a plot by TikTok users to convince hordes of voters to request tickets to the Tulsa rally even though they had no intention of ever showing up.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) referred to the TikTok plot in a tweet mocking Parscale on Saturday. “Shout out to Zoomers,” she wrote. “Y’all make me so proud.”

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID



Trump’s own coronavirus task force had advised against going forward with holding the indoor rally over fears that it could spread COVID-19. The registration page for the rally included a legal disclaimer saying attendees couldn’t sue Trump or the campaign if they later tested positive for the virus.