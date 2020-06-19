Twitter Users Give Trump's Tulsa Rally Another Name: 'Coronapalooza'

President Donald Trump hasn’t given the rally scheduled for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a special name, but, thankfully, Twitter users have stepped in to fill the void.

As of Friday, the hashtag #coronapalooza was a trending term.

It’s quite appropriate, since many medical experts fear the rally could cause a spike in COVID-19 cases. The event will be held in a 19,000-seat indoor arena at a time when Oklahoma has seen a recent increase in coronavirus infections.

Still, many Twitter users found the #coronapalooza hashtag useful for some sick burns at the president’s expense.

Who else is pumped about #coronapalooza this weekend? You fucks have fun! Catch ya in the ICU next weekend! pic.twitter.com/Ir2l1NSonc — LBKClosetLiberal🧢 (@ClosetLbk) June 19, 2020

Grim reaper to open for Trump at #coronapalooza this week, should be Sick! #TrumpRallyTulsa pic.twitter.com/se0ixN8BZb — Jason Spatafora (@WolfOfWeedST) June 19, 2020

What a perfect name for the #TrumpRally

#coronapalooza.

I hope everyone not attending stays safe and avoids the #COVIDIOTS. — Michele C. Hollow (@michelechollow) June 19, 2020

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta said the rally could expose attendees to superspreaders who are already sick and will disproportionately spread infection. But the Trump campaign’s only attempt to mitigate the threat is to give people the option of wearing masks. They also have to sign a waiver not to sue the campaign if they catch the disease.