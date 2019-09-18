But the stays have raised concerns about the relationship between Trump and his businesses; officially, he is not involved in their operations while he serves as president.

As the oversight committee continues its investigation of the Turnberry property, the House is also looking into potential constitutional violations surrounding Trump’s suggestion to hold the next G7 summit at his Miami property, along with Vice President Mike Pence’s recent stay at Trump’s Irish golf resort during an official trip to Dublin, which is 180 miles away.

The Defense Department linked the military stays at Turnberry to an internal directive made in June 2017 to “increase efficiencies by standardizing routing locations.” This resulted in an uptick in stops at nearby Prestwick Airport, which has good weather and ample parking, the department said.

Both the airport and Turnberry have struggled financially in recent years.