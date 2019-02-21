Twitter Users Skewer Trump's Bizarre Rant About '6G' Technology

President Donald Trump was ranting on Twitter Thursday morning about the need for America to adopt “6G” technology as soon as possible.

Problem is, “6G” doesn’t currently exist and may not for at least another decade.

But why let facts get in the way, right?

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

....something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

The fifth generation wireless standard ― 5G ― is being tested in some cities now and will eventually replace the current 4G LTE standard used to transmit mobile data.

But as Gizmodo pointed out, the standard for what constitutes “6G technology” has yet to be defined or developed, meaning that the president’s demand for 6G is “a bit like asking for an amplifier that goes up to 11.”

Twitter users were more direct in their snark. Much more direct.

6G lol, "we also want time machines, and robots that drive us around and do chores for us! Those companies who don't deliver this will be left behind!" — Pat (@wokepat) February 21, 2019

It’s a great technology, as it uses steam power instead of electricity. — John Scotus (@John_Scotus) February 21, 2019

Only voting for candidates who want 8G sorry — Waikiki Wanda (@bulkUSBchargers) February 21, 2019

Why are we settling for G?



Elect me and America moves up to H.#PutItInH https://t.co/hu5AddQLUh — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) February 21, 2019

Fuck everything, we’re doing seven blades. — #occupymarwen (@Mobute) February 21, 2019

Some Twitter users were skeptical.

WHERE and HOW we're gonna get '5G,' '6G?' C'mon. He's never in

his life known or cared about the location of anyone's 'G spot.' — Eric Winer (@TheWeeklyWiner) February 21, 2019

Others suggested there are more pressing priorities than 6G.

How about fixing roads first? How’s Infrastructure Week going? — Sean Kane (@MaddoxTerrance) February 21, 2019

i want clean water for flint michigan — Rev. H., CPA (@halftime_h_) February 21, 2019

Finally, one person had a business proposition for any journalist covering Trump.