Twitter Users Drag Trump For Saying National Emergency Vote Is Not About Constitution

This week, the Senate is expected to vote on whether President Donald Trump’s desire for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border constitutes a national emergency.
However, the president doesn’t want the Senate to get bogged down in questions about whether his declaration of a national emergency is actually constitutional.
In a tweet Monday encouraging Republican senators to “get tough,” Trump unexpectedly argued that this week’s vote is unrelated to the document that is the basis of the nation’s laws.
Trump had posted a similar tweet on March 6.
Many Twitter users had a problem with the president’s claim that the Constitution is a secondary concern.
One Twitter user simply posted a key part of the document in question.
Another person felt the tweet is a sign the president is a little scared the Republican senators might not fall in line.
And one person felt there was an unrelated but important question the president needed to answer.