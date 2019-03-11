Twitter Users Drag Trump For Saying National Emergency Vote Is Not About Constitution

This week, the Senate is expected to vote on whether President Donald Trump’s desire for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border constitutes a national emergency.

However, the president doesn’t want the Senate to get bogged down in questions about whether his declaration of a national emergency is actually constitutional.

In a tweet Monday encouraging Republican senators to “get tough,” Trump unexpectedly argued that this week’s vote is unrelated to the document that is the basis of the nation’s laws.

Republican Senators have a very easy vote this week. It is about Border Security and the Wall (stopping Crime, Drugs etc.), not Constitutionality and Precedent. It is an 80% positive issue. The Dems are 100% United, as usual, on a 20% issue, Open Borders and Crime. Get tough R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

Trump had posted a similar tweet on March 6.

Senate Republicans are not voting on constitutionality or precedent, they are voting on desperately needed Border Security & the Wall. Our Country is being invaded with Drugs, Human Traffickers, & Criminals of all shapes and sizes. That’s what this vote is all about. STAY UNITED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019

Many Twitter users had a problem with the president’s claim that the Constitution is a secondary concern.

Trump, translated:



"Congress, please ignore the Constitution." — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 11, 2019

So the Constitution doesn’t matter? The Supreme Court disagrees. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 11, 2019

So does the oath that he and all the US Senators took. — Brent Wilcox (@BrentWilcox) March 11, 2019

Yeah ignore the Constitution and do what this big wet guy whose brain doesn’t work says — Ed Burmila (@gin_and_tacos) March 11, 2019

The @POTUS boasts that his (already stupid) policies are against the constitution and precedent. — Richard Stanislaw (@richstanislaw) March 11, 2019

narrator's voice: "it's about constitutionality and precedent"



two words, by the way, which our president can't spell. so he should probably tip the flunky who tweeted this for him an extra $20 this week — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 11, 2019

Trump telling Republican Senators that they should not follow the Constitution. — Sergio Bonilla (@SergioB_) March 11, 2019

One Twitter user simply posted a key part of the document in question.

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." — Moltted Duck (@molttedduck) March 11, 2019

Another person felt the tweet is a sign the president is a little scared the Republican senators might not fall in line.

Block must be cracking, or there would be no need for this Tweet.



Nice, very nice. — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) March 11, 2019

And one person felt there was an unrelated but important question the president needed to answer.