Trump Tweet Endorses Curt Schilling For Baseball Hall Of Fame

Donald Trump took a few minutes Sunday night amid the government shutdown to work on a pressing matter: boosting the Hall of Fame chances for pitching great Curt Schilling.

The president took to Twitter to make a case that Schilling should be among those inducted Tuesday.

Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right! @marklevinshow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

It may be a little too late: The New York Post points out that ballots were due three weeks ago.

Still, Schilling appreciated the effort.

Thank you Mr President! Do NOT give in on any of it! We are behind you! https://t.co/dAazba6Gon — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 21, 2019

Schilling was a three-time World Series champion, winning with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 and the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

He also finished second for the Cy Young Award three times, though he never won, according to Fox News.

Schilling’s most famous moment on the field was Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series, when he pitched and won the game despite having a serious ankle injury.

But Trump most likely supports Schilling because of his post-baseball career.

Schilling appears to reject the same things the president often rails against, including transgender rights, Muslims and an independent media.

The 52-year-old Schilling was fired from ESPN in 2016 for an anti-transgender post he put on Facebook. That same year, he jokingly endorsed the lynching of journalists, which led some Hall of Fame voters to leave him off their ballot that year. In 2015, ESPN suspended Schilling for a tweet comparing Muslims to Nazis.

To get into the Hall of Fame, Schilling will need to be named on 75 percent of all ballots. According to the Baseball Hall of Fame Tracker, Schilling is polling at around 71 percent of all the publicly released ballots and needs 162 more votes to make it.