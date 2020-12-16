Twitter Users Mock Trump For Griping About 'Endless Negative' Ads On Fox News

Donald Trump’s relationship with Fox News ― once the cable network so dear to his heart ― continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, as the president railed against what he termed its “endless negative and unedited commercials.”

Although it’s unknown exactly which ads so annoyed him, it’s become crystal clear he doesn’t appreciate the willingness of at least some of the network’s journalists and commentators to recognize that Joe Biden defeated him in November’s election.

Trump and his minions became especially irritated with Fox News on election night when its prognosticators called Biden the winner of Arizona ― a projection other outlets hesitated to make for several days but that ultimately proved correct.

The president gave further vent to his anger with his Wednesday tweet that, per usual, was over the top (Fox News is nowhere near dead).

Can’t believe how badly @FoxNews is doing in the ratings. They played right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats, & now are floating in limboland. Hiring fired @donnabraziIe, and far worse, allowing endless negative and unedited commercials. @FoxNews is dead. Really Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

Regardless of the merits of his post, many Twitter users thought the president ― even with his days in office nearing an end ― might have other priorities than the ratings of a cable network or the content of its commercials.

3,000 Americans died of covid-19 yesterday, the same number as were killed on September 11th. Congress is nearing a $900 billion relief bill to help the millions of Americans who are going hungry or face eviction. Trump is focused TV ratings. What a pathetic, small man. https://t.co/LSU2OFWotb — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 16, 2020

People are dying at a rate of 1-2 every 30 seconds right now.



People are lined up in miles-long lines around the country so their kids don't go hungry.



People are going homeless daily.



All while we are the richest country & Trump is talking about freaking ratings. Really Sad! https://t.co/pougDfgC6B — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) December 16, 2020

Some pointed out the irony of a lame duck president declaring something is past its prime.

It is sad to watch in real time how unhinged @realdonaldtrump is now - to even people like myself who are not fans of his.

It is also said to watch his obvious grift and pre production efforts to set up Trump TV - in which he attacks Fox News and almost everyone else. https://t.co/0k9yEabjjo — Dougie Kass (@DougKass) December 16, 2020

We can believe how badly Donald Trump did in the election. The lowest opinion ratings of any president and then he allowed Covid to kill a third of a million people.



His legacy is a mound of bodies higher than Mount Rushmore #MountRushmoreBodyMound https://t.co/K74RKHYAaP https://t.co/tYYGf3rwiY — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) December 16, 2020

Many people were confused by Trump’s rant against the network’s ads.

I don't normally do this so forgive me when I ask,



what's an "unedited commercial"?



Because as an editor, a commercial is probably the most edited thing on TV. https://t.co/c37rt1ydDG — Nathan Martin (@Editwithmouse) December 16, 2020

But one man needed only three words to deftly sum up the gist of Trump’s tweet.