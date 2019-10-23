Trump Says 'Never Trumpers' Are 'Human Scum' In Bizarre Twitter Tirade

Tell us how you really feel!

Donald Trump didn’t mince words on Wednesday when he posted a tweet going after “Never Trump” Republicans, whom he called “human scum.”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

The angry-even-for-Trump tweet was presumedly meant as a warning shot to party members like Mitt Romney, who haven’t unquestionably defended the president in the impeachment inquiry.

The president expanded on his dislike for “Never Trump” Republicans in a series of follow-up tweets, the second of which targeted John Bellinger, the attorney who represented acting ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor during his closed-door deposition on Tuesday.

Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress! Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

....Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Trump’s fourth tweet took a passive-aggressive tone as he implored his own “well-meaning and good (I hope!)” staff to stop hiring “Never Trumpers.”

It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

As is to be expected at this point, other Twitter users had plenty of responses to Trump’s tirade.

The nation’s leader describes political opponents in his own party: “human scum.”

I can’t get used to this. Tinpot despots talk this way. Hitler and Mussolini talked this way. No American president, ever before. pic.twitter.com/51qfiVs0km — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) October 23, 2019

"It was outrageous for Hillary Clinton to refer to people she disagreed with politically 'deplorable'!"



Same people:



"Hooray for Trump calling people who disagree with him 'human scum!'" — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 23, 2019

If a Democratic president called his critics and opponents "human scum," all of us conservatives would say that this was outrageous and ominous from a leader in a democracy. We would say that this was reminiscent of Communists, fascists, and other such types. What say we now? https://t.co/XOCCuWSfcG — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) October 23, 2019

One person wondered why the incendiary tweet wasn’t considered a violation of Twitter standards:

Trump is calling Republicans who oppose him “human scum”, which is the language of genocide.



He has pinned the tweet in an effort to incite violence.@jack is allowing this platform to be used for premeditated, intentional #StochasticTerrorism pic.twitter.com/u2aje0M1Ll — ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@ObiterDictum101) October 23, 2019

Another said she’s more concerned about other issues, rather than a few politicians being called “human scum:”

I don't care that @realDonaldTrump called other GOPers human scum.



I care about the slaughter of the Kurds, trampling of reproductive & LGBTQ rights, the middle class tax scam, debasement of science, kids in cages, attacks on the ACA, people of color shot by cops.



The basics. — Jess Phoenix 🌋🏳️‍🌈🤠 (@jessphoenix2018) October 23, 2019