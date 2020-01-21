Trump Tweets 'Read The Transcripts' And Gets Mocked By People Who Have

President Donald Trump may be at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but that didn’t stop him from attempting to gaslight America.

On Tuesday, the president implored people on Twitter to “read the transcripts.” Presumedly, he was serious because the tweet was in all caps, the universally recognized signifier that the sender is pissed off about something.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

The president was referring to a record of his phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the one that sparked the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

However, exact, full transcripts of the calls have not been released.

What Trump is referring to as “transcripts” are really partial summaries of his conversations with Zelensky and not verbatim records.

Not surprisingly, the all caps tweet was thoroughly mocked by Twitter wits.

the one where you mention Burisma and the Bidens but not corruption? Yes, I read that one. The one where you linked investigation to aid ("I would like you to do us a favor though")? Yup, read it. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 21, 2020

THERE ARE NO TRANSCRIPTS.



IT SAYS SO IN THE DOCUMENT ITSELF.



It’s a memorandum, #DerangedDonald . And there’s plenty of other evidence. pic.twitter.com/8FXbnySY3P — GoodMansBrother (@DreierFrode) January 21, 2020

Don’t mind me. I’m just here waiting for trump to actually release the transcripts. All he has released was a call summary. And even that summary was enough to impeach him. pic.twitter.com/3Qd7D3cE9M — Todd Awesome (@ToddJAwesome) January 21, 2020

You mean the ones that have you trying to bribe Ukraine? Here? pic.twitter.com/zVRDQSrH9r — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 21, 2020

"I would like you to do us a favor though."



Thanks for the reminder of what got us here in the first place.



But if you'd like to clear things up, feel free to go to the Senate and testify. Under oath.



Coward-in-Chief — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) January 21, 2020

"I want you to do us a favor though" — Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) January 21, 2020

Americans read the transcripts* and the majority supports Trump's impeachment.



I stand with impeachment!



Who's with me?#TrumpsRemovalTrial — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 21, 2020