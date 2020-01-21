Trump Tweets 'Read The Transcripts' And Gets Mocked By People Who Have

President Donald Trump may be at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but that didn’t stop him from attempting to gaslight America.
On Tuesday, the president implored people on Twitter to “read the transcripts.” Presumedly, he was serious because the tweet was in all caps, the universally recognized signifier that the sender is pissed off about something.
The president was referring to a record of his phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the one that sparked the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
However, exact, full transcripts of the calls have not been released.
What Trump is referring to as “transcripts” are really partial summaries of his conversations with Zelensky and not verbatim records.
Not surprisingly, the all caps tweet was thoroughly mocked by Twitter wits.