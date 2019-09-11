Trump Stirs The Pot With Bogus 2024 Campaign Poster And Twitter Users Flip Out

President Donald Trump is really into his little joke about running for a third term in 2024.
On Tuesday, Trump tweeted a picture of a mock campaign poster after quipping just a day earlier about extending his time in office:
The president has a history of suggesting an extended stay in the Oval Office, including earlier this year when he complained about two “stollen” years in office and retweeted a suggestion that he should be compensated with two extra years. In 2018, he praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for his limitless term, saying “I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.”
People on Twitter were unsure how to interpret Trump’s wordless tweet, though many wondered if he was referring to violating the Constitution or aiming for all-out dictator status: