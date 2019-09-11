Trump Stirs The Pot With Bogus 2024 Campaign Poster And Twitter Users Flip Out

President Donald Trump is really into his little joke about running for a third term in 2024.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted a picture of a mock campaign poster after quipping just a day earlier about extending his time in office:

The president has a history of suggesting an extended stay in the Oval Office, including earlier this year when he complained about two “stollen” years in office and retweeted a suggestion that he should be compensated with two extra years. In 2018, he praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for his limitless term, saying “I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.”

People on Twitter were unsure how to interpret Trump’s wordless tweet, though many wondered if he was referring to violating the Constitution or aiming for all-out dictator status:

Many people are saying this is the Fyre Festival of Presidencies, believe me! — The Opinionated Croissant (@CroissantTweets) September 11, 2019

14 minutes till the clock turns to the most solemn date in US History Trump tweets that he wants to be a 3 term President . — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 11, 2019

Tiffany? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 11, 2019

Is the president saying he'd go for three terms? Or run again should he lose in 2020? — Ravi Baichwal (@BaichwalABC7) September 11, 2019

Yeah, unconstituonal dictatorship is so funny. His pal will be laughing hardest pic.twitter.com/rGwF3UqCVx — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) September 11, 2019

This 👏🏻 is 👏🏻 not 👏🏻normal 👏🏻 — Dena (Hysell) Cornejo (@denanicole) September 11, 2019

pic.twitter.com/L9nIOglOIk — Billy D Resist 45* Never Again is Right Now (@EugJHawk) September 11, 2019

Trump is a master troller — Taylor Johnatakis (@TJohnatakis) September 11, 2019

Ivanka 2024!! ❤️🇺🇸🙏✨ — Alacon (@alacon_merope) September 11, 2019

2024? Either you’re as dumb as we think and you literally can’t count... or you’re insinuating #Ivanka or Idiot Jr’s gonna run, which makes you dumb AND delusional... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 11, 2019

Or are you implying that you’re gonna stage a coup and take a 3rd term? You’re a sociopath... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 11, 2019

Only you would make such a disgusting joke about the subversion of our democracy — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) September 11, 2019

Of course, if third terms were allowed, you’d have to run against Obama. And we all know how that would go 😂 pic.twitter.com/REiBk1Z8OH — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) September 11, 2019

What does it say in the fine print on the bottom? It’s too fussy. So I’m gonna guess... “Fake news sponsored by President Trump who will NOT be running for re-election in 2024” just sayin’ 👍😂 — Lynn Metzger (@narniagirl55) September 11, 2019

Who said anything about a 3rd term? There are other Trumps, you know that, right? #trump2024 — Rowan Ezryx (@REzryx) September 11, 2019

It would seem he is predicting his own loss in 2020. The 22nd Amendment says you can only be elected twice, so President Trump pitching “Trump 2024” could be interpreted as “I’m gonna loose in 2020.” Interesting. https://t.co/gG6dByOAaD — Joe O'Connor (@JoeOConnor) September 11, 2019