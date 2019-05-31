Twitter Users Respond To Trump Campaign Announcement With Hilarious Snark

President Donald Trump attempted to rally his supporters on Friday by announcing a date when he will officially announce he’s running for reelection.

Trump made the announcement over ― duh ― Twitter that he’d make his 2020 bid official on June 18.

I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally! Tickets: https://t.co/1krDP2oQvG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

Although Trump’s tweet had its supporters, it also inspired lots of snark from Twitter users who weren’t exactly excited by the news.

We’re good, thanks. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) May 31, 2019

I really don't care, do u? — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) May 31, 2019

One guy took the president to task for the way the tweet was phrased.

It’s called a “reelection campaign,” dumbass. Every time you talk about the most basic elements of politics you sound like an American fourth-grader trying to describe cricket. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) May 31, 2019

One person pointed out that it seems Trump has been discussing his reelection campaign almost since the day he was inaugurated.

Lol.. You’ve literally been running for 2020 since February 2017. pic.twitter.com/zy2i0xy15g — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) May 31, 2019

One woman offered a visual of how the June 18 rally might look to casual observers.

And one guy offered the president some sage advice to help make the most of the event.

Make sure you remember to brag about assaulting women again. If it works once...🤢 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 31, 2019