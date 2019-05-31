Twitter Users Respond To Trump Campaign Announcement With Hilarious Snark

President Donald Trump attempted to rally his supporters on Friday by announcing a date when he will officially announce he’s running for reelection.
Trump made the announcement over ― duh ― Twitter that he’d make his 2020 bid official on June 18.
Although Trump’s tweet had its supporters, it also inspired lots of snark from Twitter users who weren’t exactly excited by the news.
One guy took the president to task for the way the tweet was phrased.
One person pointed out that it seems Trump has been discussing his reelection campaign almost since the day he was inaugurated.
One woman offered a visual of how the June 18 rally might look to casual observers.
And one guy offered the president some sage advice to help make the most of the event.
