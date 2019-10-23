Twitter Users Tear Down Trump's Proposed Colorado Border Wall

When Donald Trump promised to build a wall along the border with Mexico, he apparently meant “New Mexico.”
On Wednesday, the president spoke at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, where he made a bizarre comment about how his administration is building a wall in Colorado.
The complete quote appears below.
As you might expect, many Twitter users had a field day tearing down Trump’s “wall in Colorado” comment.
At least one Twitter user was willing to speculate about Trump’s reasoning, based on his past remarks.
