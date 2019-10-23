POLITICS

Twitter Users Tear Down Trump's Proposed Colorado Border Wall

"Well New Mexico isn't sending us their best," one commenter joked.

When Donald Trump promised to build a wall along the border with Mexico, he apparently meant “New Mexico.”

On Wednesday, the president spoke at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, where he made a bizarre comment about how his administration is building a wall in Colorado.

The complete quote appears below.

As you might expect, many Twitter users had a field day tearing down Trump’s “wall in Colorado” comment.

At least one Twitter user was willing to speculate about Trump’s reasoning, based on his past remarks.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
If Donald Trump Tweeted Throughout History
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics News Border Wall Twitter Colorado
CONVERSATIONS