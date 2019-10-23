Twitter Users Tear Down Trump's Proposed Colorado Border Wall

When Donald Trump promised to build a wall along the border with Mexico, he apparently meant “New Mexico.”

On Wednesday, the president spoke at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, where he made a bizarre comment about how his administration is building a wall in Colorado.

The complete quote appears below.

Here's Trump's full quote about how he's building a wall in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/nPR3sLsfTu — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 23, 2019

As you might expect, many Twitter users had a field day tearing down Trump’s “wall in Colorado” comment.

Colorado Wall - New Mexico will pay for it! pic.twitter.com/8uMinWOZ14 — xKeyscore (@userIDinfo) October 23, 2019

Donald Trump just handed out this map to explain why he's building a wall in Colorado.#sharpie pic.twitter.com/ZbfXiDK8rz — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 23, 2019

The geography department at Trump University was severely underfunded. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 23, 2019

They're building a wall around Colorado because straight lines are a lot easier. Wyoming was also a finalist. — As the father of a son (@BobbyBigWheel) October 23, 2019

Donald Trump, separating children from families fleeing oppression and violence in Wyoming since 2019. — Emigrant/Immigrant (@POCuts) October 23, 2019

At least one Twitter user was willing to speculate about Trump’s reasoning, based on his past remarks.

well New Mexico isn't sending us their best ....



Hey .@RepRossSpano .@marcorubio .@SenRickScott Trump says he's building a wall in Colorado. His ignorance is impressive. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — Peggy T (@peggyturni) October 23, 2019