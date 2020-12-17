Trump Gets History Lesson After Calling Out Democrats In Election Tweet

Twitter users gave Donald Trump a quick history lesson Thursday after the president again falsely tweeted about election fraud.

Trump’s tweet was unintentionally ironic because it suggested that Democrats would never accept an election that was stolen from them.

Democrats would never put up with a Presidential Election stolen by the Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020

Many Twitter users swiftly pointed out the considerable evidence suggesting that the Democrats indeed had both the 2000 and 2016 elections stolen from them.

Check out the American History scholar over here https://t.co/kYmRCRqT8p — Mike Schuster (@mcs212) December 17, 2020

He really has a hard time believing it is possible for him to lose. Also, don't most Democrats think the election was stolen from them in 2000? https://t.co/gBPehjvj3Y — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) December 17, 2020

They put up with it in 2000 & 2016 just fine, bucko! https://t.co/AO4QNeasv9 — ✨ WhatLaughTrack? (@RobertPowell3) December 17, 2020

Some attempted to school the president with facts.

Well....umm....what about four years ago...when they *reluctantly* did...they put up a fight...but they did....soooooo https://t.co/6tFAjeDtXp — Austin Hyslip (@AustinHyslipTV) December 17, 2020

Think this tweet can't get worse? Here's Al Gore thanking the Lieberman family less than 30 seconds after conceding. https://t.co/ZnZkvFKRUd pic.twitter.com/XtkHKJkNcK — Brett Banditelli is not getting enough rest (@banditelli) December 17, 2020

Some questioned the president’s priorities.

POTUS still hasn't said anything about one of the most serious cyberattacks against the U.S. in years. https://t.co/25iInlSNrP — Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) December 17, 2020

Iran 🇮🇷 has bomb our air bases to no response.

350,000 people have died of Covid 🇨🇳

& 🇷🇺 is running the IT department & placing bounties



& this is what he’s tweeting about https://t.co/AO4QNeasv9 — ✨ WhatLaughTrack? (@RobertPowell3) December 17, 2020

