President Donald Trump took a break from tweeting about the border wall, fake news and his political opponents Tuesday night, opting instead to share a video of two playful jaguars.

Twitter

The innocent retweet was enough to cause some of the president’s most vocal opponents on the social media platform to declare that, for once, they agreed with him.

This is the one retweet by Donald J. Trump that I totally and completely agree with. Never thought I’d see the day. Wow. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 13, 2019

But this quickly changed as soon Twitter users were reminded that the president’s sons were big game hunters.

But then I remember that his sons kill these magnificent animals for sport. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 13, 2019

And just like that, all my initial goodwill goes away like Trump’s bone spurs. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 13, 2019

Hopefully dad wasn't sending out a signal pic.twitter.com/0adM9idBB7 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 13, 2019

Don’t show junior - he’ll “hunt” them. — Tim Ringel (@ringel_tim) February 13, 2019

Wait...what? Why did president retweet this? Planning a hunting trip? — Is_It_Just_Me (@Is_It_Just_Me1) February 13, 2019