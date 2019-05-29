Twitter Users Refuse To Let Trump Distort Robert Mueller's Comments

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report didn’t charge President Donald Trump with crimes, but it didn’t declare him innocent either.
However, Trump tried once again to spin it that way after Mueller’s press conference on Wednesday. The president posted a tweet that said, “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed!”
In fact, Mueller said, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.” He also alluded to impeachment when he said that the U.S. Constitution “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”
