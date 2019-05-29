Twitter Users Refuse To Let Trump Distort Robert Mueller's Comments

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report didn’t charge President Donald Trump with crimes, but it didn’t declare him innocent either.

However, Trump tried once again to spin it that way after Mueller’s press conference on Wednesday. The president posted a tweet that said, “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed!”

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

In fact, Mueller said, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.” He also alluded to impeachment when he said that the U.S. Constitution “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

That’s not what Mueller said.



He said if they believed you were innocent, they would’ve said so.



He said they were unable to look into charging you because of DOJ policy and that it’s up to Congress to impeach you. — William LeGate (@williamlegate) May 29, 2019

"If we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."



Nothing about that statement points to innocence. pic.twitter.com/Y4CKGaeeDf — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 29, 2019

You are basically saying you are guilty AF but they can't prove it.



Impeachment now! #Mueller — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 29, 2019

The case is wide open, Moron! Mueller is telling Congress it is their job, not his, to address his findings. Will the House now impeach the bastard, @SpeakerPelosi? — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) May 29, 2019

Hold on. I thought it was complete and total exoneration? We’ve downgraded to insufficient evidence? — Jared P (@Jared45021084) May 29, 2019

You don’t even sound like you think you’re innocent!! — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) May 29, 2019

I think "innocent on a technicality" will make a great 2020 campaign slogan 😂😂 — Bama Bookworm 📚👩🏼‍⚕️🌊🦄 (@BamaVoter) May 29, 2019