Trump Gets Burned For Praising UPS, FedEx After Undermining USPS During Election

Twitter users lambasted the president's attempt to slow down the United States Postal Service to help his reelection chances.

Donald Trump’s tweeted praise of two private sector delivery companies didn’t get the reaction he might have expected.

On Friday, the president praised employees at FedEx and UPS for driving through storms to deliver millions of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

But some Twitter users didn’t appreciate the president’s message. 

Instead, they used the president’s tweet as an opportunity to lambaste him for attempting to slow down the United States Postal Service to help his reelection chances amid a massive push for mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Some people chose to needle the president by praising President-elect Joe Biden instead.

Others questioned Trump’s priorities, and wondered why he hasn’t commented on the recent cyberattack of various U.S. government agencies.

