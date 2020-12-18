Trump Gets Burned For Praising UPS, FedEx After Undermining USPS During Election

Donald Trump’s tweeted praise of two private sector delivery companies didn’t get the reaction he might have expected.

On Friday, the president praised employees at FedEx and UPS for driving through storms to deliver millions of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

THANK YOU to the GREAT men and women of @FedEx and @UPS for driving through the storms this week to deliver millions of doses of the vaccine across the country. Two Great American Companies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

But some Twitter users didn’t appreciate the president’s message.

Instead, they used the president’s tweet as an opportunity to lambaste him for attempting to slow down the United States Postal Service to help his reelection chances amid a massive push for mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No thanks to the US Post Office?



Oh that’s right, they delivered all of those mail in ballots that made sure you were defeated. 😂 https://t.co/DLT9jOBIzD — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 18, 2020

I guess you couldn’t use the postal service because your boy Louis DeJoy gummed up its works to sabotage the election for you. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 18, 2020

Do you realize that your abject failure to deal with cybersecurity issues means great american companies like @FedEx and @UPS could be brought to their knees any day now by foreign adversaries who think you are weak, ignorant, and have no spine? #SolarWindsHack https://t.co/ZVubmaZcN8 — Stephen Cobb (@zcobb) December 18, 2020

Some people chose to needle the president by praising President-elect Joe Biden instead.

Sir, So many wonderful things are happening now that Joseph R Biden of Delaware has been allowed as true and disputed President of America! — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 18, 2020

Thanks President Elect @JoeBiden who has done MORE for American in the first month since he was elected to the @WhiteHouse than what @realDonaldTrump did in FOUR years#TrumpIsACompleteFailure #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace https://t.co/neqQHzAIrI pic.twitter.com/66ouHT6VJu — Nestor "the boss" Gomez (@soloyochapin) December 18, 2020

Others questioned Trump’s priorities, and wondered why he hasn’t commented on the recent cyberattack of various U.S. government agencies.

And not a word on the hack. https://t.co/KwsrXjDt6H — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) December 18, 2020

