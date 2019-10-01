Twitter Users Have An 'A-ha' Moment Over Trump's Animated Video Of Himself

President Donald Trump’s textbook response to criticism ― a bizarre tweetstorm ― took on a new, and particularly animated form, on Monday night.

Amidst the intensifying impeachment inquiry launched against Trump last week, the president shared an odd assortment of tweets, including an impeachment poll from right-wing website Breitbart and a short animated clip in the style of the music video “Take On Me” by the Norwegian band A-ha.

Twitter users were quick to point out the video’s resemblance to the classic 1980s hit ― which remains popular, with almost 1 billion views on YouTube ― and the song and band’s name were soon trending. Some users found it particularly notable, given the impeachment proceedings and the song’s chorus:

Take on me (take on me)

Take me on (take on me)

I’ll be gone

In a day or two

The video appeared to have been originally published by a pro-Trump Twitter profile called Power Tie, which thanked the president for sharing. The video included cartoon depictions of scenes from Trump’s presidency and an excerpt from his 2017 commencement address at Liberty University.

One user quickly mashed up the Trump video with the original:

Had to do it. pic.twitter.com/rdrcU0oB9D — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 1, 2019

Check out some of Twitter’s commentary on the resemblance below:

Norway's a-ha, the latest foreign nationals enlisted to help the Trump campaign. https://t.co/vF0zib65cY — Tim Long (@mrtimlong) October 1, 2019

Waiting for a cease and desist letter from A-Ha in 3...2...1... — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 1, 2019

Things that Donald Trump has tweeted tonight:



- a weird video of himself that looks like “Take On Me”



- a Breitbart poll showing that 98% of people support him



- news footage of himself committing felony witness intimidation



This man is in need of immediate medical attention. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 1, 2019

This A-Ha cover is gritty https://t.co/VfXqkrmiud — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 1, 2019

@SpeakerPelosi Please add crimes against A-ha to the articles of impeachment. — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) October 1, 2019

Taaaaaaake on me! (take on me)

I’ll be gone

In a day or two https://t.co/ArahTBf0Yw — maggie "produced by debra hill" serota (@maggieserota) October 1, 2019

Why is everybody taking about the "Take On Me" vide- oh pic.twitter.com/RH3TqEo6ym — Mario Bava's Green Gel Light Filter (@Ruby_Stevens) October 1, 2019

Can I start an official petition to make Take On Me the impeachment anthem? — Lauren Smith (@LoSmitty) October 1, 2019

It’s like Take on Me meets a commercial for Red Bull, but also are we all just on a terrible acid trip? https://t.co/aE4pSH0g6J — Amy Katherine Miranda (@AmyMiranda) October 1, 2019

To the tune of Take on Me:

“Impeach meeee...

Impeach me nowww

I’ll be gonnnneee

Impeach Meeeeeeeeeee!” — Greg G (@GreGarite) October 1, 2019