Protests Expected After Donald Trump Confirms U.K. State Visit

President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation for an official state visit to the United Kingdom in June, White House officials and their U.K. counterparts confirmed Tuesday.
Trump is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May while visiting from June 3 to June 5. Queen Elizabeth II is also expected to also host the president and first lady Melania Trump at either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace, according to HuffPost UK.
Protests broke out in both London and at Trump’s golf course in Scotland when he visited the U.K. last summer. Demonstrations are similarly expected during his upcoming visit, HuffPost UK reports.
The Trumps will also honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day in both Portsmouth, England, and Normandy, France, the White House said Tuesday. Trump is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.