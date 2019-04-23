Protests Expected After Donald Trump Confirms U.K. State Visit

President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation for an official state visit to the United Kingdom in June, White House officials and their U.K. counterparts confirmed Tuesday.

Trump is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May while visiting from June 3 to June 5. Queen Elizabeth II is also expected to also host the president and first lady Melania Trump at either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace, according to HuffPost UK.

The President of The United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the UK. pic.twitter.com/e3ANW9bUKa — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2019