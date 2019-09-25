There Are Three Glaring Ellipses In The Trump-Zelensky Call Summary

The White House transcript of a phone call between President Trump and the Ukranian president released Wednesday appears to contain several potential omissions at crucial moments when Trump asks the foreign leader to help dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden.
The document, which is not a verbatim transcript of the call, contains ellipses just after Trump launches into his request that Volodymyr Zelensky do “a favor”:
“I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike... I guess you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say Ukraine has it.”
“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”
The first quote is a reference to an unsubstantiated claim being pushed by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that Ukraine played a role in hacking the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 campaign. The consensus among national security agencies places blame for the hack on Russia.
The second quote refers to a debunked claim being pushed by the president that Biden bragged about foiling a corruption probe into a Ukrainian company linked to his son, Hunter Biden.
As a punctuation mark, an ellipsis typically indicates the omission of words or entire sentences from a quote, although it can also indicate when a speaker trails off.
It was not immediately clear in which sense they were used in the summary, although Trump’s train of thought wanders at several points without being punctuated by ellipses. The entire call lasted for 30 minutes.
The document released by the White House on Wednesday is not a word-for-word recreation of the call but a detailed memo based on “notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff,” a footnote cautions, who are assigned to listen to and take careful notes on the call in real time.
House Democrats’ potential options for uncovering the meaning behind the ellipses include subpoenaing Situation Room or National Security Council staff.