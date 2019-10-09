Trump Is Flailing. Congress Has Only One Way To Respond.

“This incident maybe more than any other exposes this lie that there are adults in the room that are controlling him and reining him in and containing his awful impulses,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told HuffPost this week.

Huffman expressed concern that there’s no one to stop Trump from “flailing” because Congress really can’t do much to check this president.

“Congress has a limited set of tools for this situation. Impeachment and whatever spotlight we can shine on these things through investigation and oversight is about it,” he said.

Huffman added that Congress could try to contain certain behavior through legislative language in an upcoming spending bill to keep the government open, “but he’s just going to ignore it.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a former constitutional law professor, told HuffPost on Wednesday that he really only saw impeachment as the remedy.

“Impeachment is the people’s last line of constitutional defense,” Raskin said.

Raskin did bring up the possibility of removing Trump through the 25th Amendment, which deals with the vice president becoming the president in certain circumstances ― like health-related emergencies. But the congressman noted it was a higher bar to meet than impeachment and would require the cooperation of Vice President Mike Pence.