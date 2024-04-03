Trump Claims U.S. Will 'Cease To Exist' If He's Not Reelected

Donald Trump makes a lot of outrageous statements, but he may have topped himself on Tuesday.
During a campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the former president and current criminal defendant suggested bad things would happen if Americans didn’t reelect him in November.
Very bad things.
Like the country would “cease to exist” bad.
Yep, Trump declared that in the event Joe Biden once again beats him in the election, “I think our country is going to cease to exist.”
He added some additional fearmongering to the rant:
“It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. We don’t win, I think this could be the last election we ever have. That’s where our country’s going.”
Since declaring an issue with an election before it happens was how Trump was able to gin up an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s not surprising he’s using it again.
But this time around, his fiery and false rhetoric is getting fact-checked by people who don’t want to deal with another insurrection by Trump’s low-information followers.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz insisted that even if Trump isn’t elected, Americans will still have things like elections, sunshine, rain, flowers, dogs, cats and, yes, “Doritos.”
Others also pointed out that the country survived Trump not winning reelection in 2020, and the only thing that may happen if he doesn’t win is he may be convicted of criminal acts.