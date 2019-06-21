Twitter Critics Drag Trump After He Explains Unmanned Drone Wasn't ... Manned

President Donald Trump said Thursday that it would have made a “big, big difference” if the drone shot down by Iran had been manned.

Such a big difference — because drones are never manned. A drone by definition is an unpiloted aircraft. The technical term for a drone is actually UAV — Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

“We didn’t have a man or woman in the drone,” Trump explained to a confused America. “We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you. It would have made a big, big difference.”

Twitter got right on that.

Manned...drone? — That Guy Lars (@LarsAndNCharge) June 20, 2019

Don't we call those...airplanes? — That Guy Lars (@LarsAndNCharge) June 20, 2019

Then, of course, it wouldn't have been a drone. — Dark & Stormy (@CredibleContext) June 20, 2019

Drones aren't manned. That's why they're called drones. — Ricky V.I.Penis (@HoffToTheTouch) June 20, 2019

The manned drone program being a previously unannounced wing of the Trump Space Force obviously — Patrick (@atomicpopWI) June 20, 2019

Was going to do a Homer Simpson meme but why bother — james douglass (@JDouglassNYC) June 20, 2019

He points out the drone was unmanned? Is that like when he told us oceans are big and wet? — Leave me alone (@LeeEckhaus) June 20, 2019

dear god! no one was in the drone!? — Maggie🍭Dean (@ahhmaggieno) June 20, 2019

We are developing a new manned drone program, they are developing these things called planes. It's fucking amazing, you may have even seen them in the skies doing tests except I've also heard they might be invisible so maybe not.



Wipe that egg off your knee — Mike James (@MikeJam05901527) June 20, 2019

Someone at Boeing is trying to figure out if they can make money selling airplanes to Trump as "manned drones." https://t.co/cv8l6KAo0d — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 20, 2019

The drone that was shot down by the Iranians was reportedly a U.S. Navy Global Hawk reconnaissance drone, which costs an estimated $220 million.