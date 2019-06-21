Twitter Critics Drag Trump After He Explains Unmanned Drone Wasn't ... Manned

President Donald Trump said Thursday that it would have made a “big, big difference” if the drone shot down by Iran had been manned.
Such a big difference — because drones are never manned. A drone by definition is an unpiloted aircraft. The technical term for a drone is actually UAV — Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.
“We didn’t have a man or woman in the drone,” Trump explained to a confused America. “We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you. It would have made a big, big difference.”
Twitter got right on that.
The drone that was shot down by the Iranians was reportedly a U.S. Navy Global Hawk reconnaissance drone, which costs an estimated $220 million.
