Twitter Critics Drag Trump After He Explains Unmanned Drone Wasn't ... Manned

"We had nobody in the drone," the president expounds after Iran's strike.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that it would have made a “big, big difference” if the drone shot down by Iran had been manned.

Such a big difference — because drones are never manned. A drone by definition is an unpiloted aircraft. The technical term for a drone is actually UAV — Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

“We didn’t have a man or woman in the drone,” Trump explained to a confused America. “We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you. It would have made a big, big difference.”

The drone that was shot down by the Iranians was reportedly a U.S. Navy Global Hawk reconnaissance drone, which costs an estimated $220 million

