'Urine Trouble Trump' Sprays Twitter As New Golden Showers Allegations Emerge

Donald Trump got a splash of publicity on Thursday after his former personal attorney Michael Cohen published an excerpt from an upcoming book.
And it’s not the kind of publicity the president typically craves.
Cohen, who eventually turned on Trump and is now serving a 3-year prison sentence in home confinement, wrote in the foreword of Disloyal: A Memoir:
“From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise — I was an active and eager participant.”
The passage called to mind allegations in the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele that Trump had hired prostitutes in Moscow to pee on a bed once used by then-President Barack Obama.
Although Trump once reportedly visited a night club in Las Vegas known for a simulated golden shower routine, it’s not known if he ever witnessed that specific act, according to the 2018 book, Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.
Cohen’s excerpt caused #UrineTroubleTrump and other “golden” phrases to trend on Twitter: