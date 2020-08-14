'Urine Trouble Trump' Sprays Twitter As New Golden Showers Allegations Emerge

Donald Trump got a splash of publicity on Thursday after his former personal attorney Michael Cohen published an excerpt from an upcoming book.

And it’s not the kind of publicity the president typically craves.

Cohen, who eventually turned on Trump and is now serving a 3-year prison sentence in home confinement, wrote in the foreword of Disloyal: A Memoir:

“From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise — I was an active and eager participant.”

The passage called to mind allegations in the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele that Trump had hired prostitutes in Moscow to pee on a bed once used by then-President Barack Obama.

Although Trump once reportedly visited a night club in Las Vegas known for a simulated golden shower routine, it’s not known if he ever witnessed that specific act, according to the 2018 book, Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.

Cohen’s excerpt caused #UrineTroubleTrump and other “golden” phrases to trend on Twitter:

Now I know why he is so worried about shower pressure#UrineTroubleTrump https://t.co/CqcGbg3ncy — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 14, 2020

Looks like #MichaelCohen has written the last words on the worst human living in the US, aside for his bestie, #GhislaineMaxwell. And the last words appear to be, “Golden Showers”. Ewww. #disloyal — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 14, 2020

#UrineTroubleTrump is trending. That should piss him off. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) August 14, 2020

When reporters start asking your stupid, lying ass about the Golden Showers in Michael Cohen's book, #UrineTroubleTrump. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 14, 2020

Golden Showers is trending.



Congratulations, Republicans. The party of family values, God and morality. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 13, 2020

A lot of people are saying that @realDonaldTrump likes to get peed on by prostitues. Maybe it’s true. Maybe it’s not. Check it out. #UrineTroubleTrump — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) August 14, 2020

#UrineTroubleTrump tinkle tinkle little czar..Putin put you where you are.. pic.twitter.com/5T5CQAAhMC — Adrienne Young #Resistance (@gentlemindmom) August 14, 2020

The "Golden showers" story was always true.



Multiple people inside Justice Dept told me years ago.



And I find it odd that anyone would doubt that story given Donald Trump's absolute documented HATED for women. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 13, 2020

Somehow, we also managed to get #UrineTroubleTrump to the top of what's trending? 😂😂



Today was a good day. pic.twitter.com/vgwzP34KbR — Strictly BLM (@christoq) August 14, 2020

Q: What type of people does Trump like best?

A: European.#UrineTroubleTrump — JRehling (@JRehling) August 14, 2020

Checks twitter during conference call.



See's #GoldenShowersTrump is trending.



Backs away slowly. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 14, 2020

