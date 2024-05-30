Thursday was a hard day for Donald Trump after a jury in New York City found him guilty of falsifying business documents to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.
It was no surprise that Trump called the trial “rigged” after leaving the courtroom, and said that the “real verdict” will emerge this November, referencing Election Day.
Meanwhile, it seems like the jury’s decision caused many prominent members of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement to have a mega-meltdown, including the 2024 presidential candidate’s own son Donald Trump Jr., who wrote that Democrats “have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole.”
Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024
Others in the MAGA crowd quickly turned to social media to show fealty to the GOP’s now-convicted fearless leader, with right-wing radio host Dan Bongino promising liberals that the former president’s supporters would be “drinking your delicious tears in November.”
Dear Liberal Commie Fuckwads,— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 30, 2024
Warning you now, we’ll be drinking your delicious tears in November.
Laugh now motherfuckers, you’ll be crying soon. Bank on it.
The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 30, 2024
A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and…
VERDICT REACHED!!! DONALD J TRUMP IS BEING PERSECUTED BY CORRUPT STATE OF NY AND COMPROMISED DOJ!— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 30, 2024
The verdict is a travesty of justice.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 30, 2024
The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing…
Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States again today.— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 30, 2024
Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2024
That…
I have never been more disappointed to be a New Yorker.— Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 30, 2024
The jury of 12 Manhattanites have left the courtroom for the final time, stage right.
RELEASE: My Response To The Trump Verdict pic.twitter.com/oHwEmZlW0j— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 30, 2024
This “trial” has been from beginning to end a complete and total sham, a mockery of the criminal justice system, and one of the most dangerous abuses of our political process in American history— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 30, 2024
Trump was found guilty, because he beat Hillary and because he’s about to beat Joe Biden. We may be wounded as a country right now, but we’re not going down. We’re going to get back up and vanquish the evil forces that are destroying this republic. pic.twitter.com/SulVlxovMN— Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 30, 2024
Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your…— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 30, 2024
My statement on President Trump trial verdict:— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 30, 2024
Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political…
Trump led criminal justice reform. Now he’s suffering criminal *injustice* at the highest level. One of surprising effects of this sham verdict: more black voters will flock to Trump in droves & for good reason. I didn’t think the Democrat Party would be so dumb, but here we are.— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 30, 2024
Extremist Democrats have undermined democracy by weaponizing the courts to operate like a banana republic that targets their political opponents.— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 30, 2024
Today’s verdict is a defeat for Americans who believe in the critical legal tenet that justice is blind. It was clear from the start…
I expect this case to be reversed on appeal and for Donald Trump to be elected president in November.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024
Dershowitz didn't know he'd picked up the phone, then made it about his Martha's Vineyard plight— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) May 30, 2024
"If you have to report hush money payments why would anyone ever pay hush money?" pic.twitter.com/1j9JLcJfQk
Jeanine: I don't want to hear about, you know, well, the jury decided, it was definitely right. Well, you know, the appellate court will decide that. pic.twitter.com/JgC1v8OcOL— Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you'll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.