Trump Lashes Out Over Guilty Verdict: 'I'm A Very Innocent Man'

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," the former president said, after being found guilty on all 34 felony counts.
Lydia O'Connor
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump addressed reporters outside the courtroom shortly after a jury found him guilty on all 34 felony counts in his hush money trial, calling it a “rigged, disgraceful trial.”

“We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man,” the former president said Thursday.

He then repeated his baseless, conspiratorial claims about the trial being a a scheme by President Joe Biden’s administration to hurt his chances in this November’s presidential election.

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024.
SETH WENIG via Getty Images

“Our whole country is being rigged right now,” Trump argued. “This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound, to hurt an opponent.”

Trump also rehashed his complaints about the trial not being moved to a different district and accused Judge Juan Merchan of being biased against him.

“This was a rigged decision right from day one, with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case,” Trump said.

Jurors found Trump guilty after just two days of deliberations.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, where his party is expected to name him as its nominee for president.

In a fundraising email sent to his supporters shortly after the verdict, Trump declared himself a “political prisoner.”

“They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, and NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!” he wrote in his fundraising plea.

