Trump Vetoes Bill To End U.S. Support For Saudis In Yemen War

President Donald Trump on Tuesday vetoed a resolution to end U.S. support of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen, which has been blamed for tens of thousands of deaths in the region.

“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump said in a statement accompanying his veto.

The Senate passed the resolution by a slim majority in March, and the House did the same earlier this month. It was a rare use of the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which gives Congress the power to remove military forces from a conflict in which there’s been no formal declaration of war.