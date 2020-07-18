Trump Video 'Had To Fall' After Linkin Park Song Copyright Complaints

A Donald Trump video plug bit the dust Saturday after a copyright complaint that it ripped off a version of the Linkin Park song “In The End.”

The band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington, often attacked the president, declaring in 2017 that “Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism.”

The video Trump retweeted earlier featured a cover of “In The End” that begins quietly and ominously, apparently implying the Democrats are about to ring in the apocalypse. Then the song revs up with images of the military, cops busting into doors, MAGA fans and the president at the Lincoln Memorial. It was apparently made by Trump supporters and posted on Twitter, The New York Post reported.

“Time is a valuable thing. Watch it fly by as the pendulum swings. Watch it count down to the end of the day,” warn the lyrics of “In the End.” “The clock ticks life away.”

You can still see what was originally posted here:

Now retweets of the video read: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

The “In the End” cover featured in the video was created by Fleurie and Jung Youth, who apparently challenged the video over copyright infringement.

Youth blasted Trump’s use of the song for his “propaganda video” in a tweet Saturday.

He added: “Everyone who knows me know I stand firmly against bigotry and racism.” He thanked everyone in the Twitter community who “helped get the video taken down.”

Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!! — JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 19, 2020

The video was also retweeted by Trump’s new campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Jung Youth was alerted:

Fuck trump!!!! Def do not approve this usage of my music just FYI — JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 18, 2020

Linkin Park and Fleurie and Jung Youth fans blew up when they realized the song had been hijacked to serve Trump.

@realdonaldtrump hey, nice copyright infringement with the linkin park song. also i’d like to let you know that chester fucking hated you and the band hates you. pic.twitter.com/c2DL9dzAbd — a BLM (@hamsIut) July 18, 2020

Don’t disgrace Linkin Park with your piece of shit campaign ad https://t.co/gMR2Uyp7Eo — Syn (@NotPyrocynical5) July 18, 2020

