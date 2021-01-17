Trump's 'History Of Violence' Exposed In Conservative Website's Damning Supercut

President Donald Trump last week condemned violence after his supporters launched a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
But Trump, who was impeached for the second time for his role in inciting the mob, has for years glorified and encouraged violence by his supporters.
The Bulwark, a conservative “Never Trump” website, released a supercut video exposing the president’s hypocrisy:
