Twitter Users Very Skeptical After Trump Condemns Mob Violence He Incited

President Donald Trump is now condemning mob violence a week after he encouraged his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol and overturn the election.
On Wednesday, a short time after Trump became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, the White House released a video message in which Trump said he “unequivocally [condemns] the violence that we saw last week.”
“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in,” Trump said, referring to last week’s insurrection in which five people died. He added that “no true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence ... could ever disrespect law enforcement.”
Trump has refused to take responsibility for inciting the raid. Yet the day of the riot, he stirred up rallygoers and urged them to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue” and “take back our country.” After failing to condemn the riot as it was happening, he told the insurrectionists they were “very special.”
Many Twitter users were therefore skeptical of the president’s disavowal of violence on Wednesday. Very skeptical.
The video was so bizarre that some people imagined what went on behind the scenes.
Still, one person snarkily joked about how some commentators will inevitably view the president's video.