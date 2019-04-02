Trump Says Vote On Republican Health Care Plan Can Happen After 2020 Elections

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would wait until after the 2020 elections for a congressional vote on a Republican plan to replace Obamacare. There is no evidence that any such plan currently exists.

“The Republicans are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare,” he tweeted. “Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House.”

Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work. Premiums & deductibles are far too high - Really bad HealthCare! Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance. The Republicans..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

....are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare. In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare. Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

....back the House. It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America. Also, Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions. The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Great HealtCare. Meantime, the USA is doing better than ever & is respected again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

Trump said last week that Republicans will have a new health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, a signature of the Obama administration. His boast came after the Justice Department announced its backing of a lawsuit that would throw out the ACA — a more extreme step beyond previous moves to eliminate parts of the law.

In almost a decade of promises, Republicans have yet to present a credible alternative plan to the ACA. Trump has been promising a plan since his 2016 campaign, and Obamacare has flummoxed him as president, with various attempts at repealing it unsuccessful.