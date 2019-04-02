Trump Says Vote On Republican Health Care Plan Can Happen After 2020 Elections

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would wait until after the 2020 elections for a congressional vote on a Republican plan to replace Obamacare. There is no evidence that any such plan currently exists.
“The Republicans are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare,” he tweeted. “Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House.”
Trump said last week that Republicans will have a new health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, a signature of the Obama administration. His boast came after the Justice Department announced its backing of a lawsuit that would throw out the ACA — a more extreme step beyond previous moves to eliminate parts of the law.
In almost a decade of promises, Republicans have yet to present a credible alternative plan to the ACA. Trump has been promising a plan since his 2016 campaign, and Obamacare has flummoxed him as president, with various attempts at repealing it unsuccessful.
Since the Justice Department’s surprise announcement, dozens of patient and industry groups, as well as two Republican state attorneys general, have urged a federal appeals court to uphold the law.