Twitter Users Get Creative Mocking Border Wall Design Trump Called 'Beautiful'

Donald Trump still has designs on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and he’s apparently hoping that sharing some visuals will inspire more passion for it.
The president tweeted a photo of his proposed wall on Friday and insisted the “steel slat barrier” would be “totally effective while at the same time beautiful!”
To say Twitter users weren’t impressed would be an understatement.
Some pointed out details that suggested Trump’s design for the wall ― sorry, steel slat barrier ― wouldn’t do what it’s supposed to do.
Others thought the design seemed better suited for other uses.
Others weren’t so sure the design was truly cutting-edge.
One person wondered how Trump’s base might react to this particular design.
