Trump Visits Walter Reed Medical Center For Unannounced Exam

President Donald Trump on Saturday made an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine exam, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

The two-hour visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital included lab work and was not on Trump’s schedule, according to The New York Times.

In an appearance on Fox News, Grisham said the president was preparing for “a really busy year ahead” by getting “a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam.”

“He is healthy as can be,” she added. “He’s got more energy than anybody in the White House.”

Fox News opinion host Jeanine Pirro, a staunch defender of the Trump administration, praised the president as “almost superhuman.”

White House Press Secretary says Trump has "more energy than anybody else in the White House" and Jeanine Pirro says "he's almost superhuman" pic.twitter.com/i5hUOuqAFU — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 17, 2019

In a midnight tweet on Sunday, Trump said he had been visiting “a great family of a young man under major surgery” at Walter Reed. The patient is a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who was wounded in Afghanistan, CNN reported.

While there, Trump said he “began phase one of my yearly physical.”

“Everything very good (great!),” he wrote. “Will complete next year.”

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Trump’s previous physical in February, which also took place at Walter Reed, was on his public schedule.

Sean Conley, a Navy officer and the president’s personal doctor, said in a memo at the time that he determined in the four-hour exam that Trump was “in very good health” and anticipated that he would “remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond.”