It's That Time Of Year! Trump's Weird Christmas Lie Gets An October Kickoff

It’s *checks notes* October 2, and Donald Trump has just delivered his intermittent, fact-free reminder that he saved Christmas.

“By the way, remember Christmas, by the way?” the former president said during one of multiple bizarre tangents at a campaign speech in Iowa on Sunday.

“We brought back ‘Merry Christmas,’” he insisted. “Nobody fights it anymore.”

″One of the first things I said in 2015, actually, when I was campaigning, I said ’We will bring back ‘Merry Christmas,’” he continued. “Because these woke department stores, they didn’t want to use the word Christmas. And they use the word Christmas now.”

Trump usually revives this message at least a few times a year, even though there was never a war on Christmas to begin with.

Trump explains how he saved Christmas. pic.twitter.com/5t7s0cOPOq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2023

Trump and other conservatives — including many over at Fox News — have for years pushed “War on Christmas” rhetoric, insisting liberals are trying to ruin the holiday and attack Christian values.

As for the so-called “woke” stores who sometimes opt to also use the more inclusive “happy holidays” ― Trump’s own businesses are among them.

Trump has also tried to claim he’s rescuing Thanksgiving.