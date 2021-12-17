Trump Declares Himself Victor In Nonexistent War On Christmas

Christmas didn’t really need saving, but former President Donald Trump is — again — claiming he did it anyway.

He revived the annual lie when prompted during an interview on Newsmax with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), who insisted that “America had gone through a long period where people quit saying ‘Merry Christmas.’”

Advertisement

“It was all, ‘happy holidays,’” Huckabee said. “You deliberately changed that and openly said, ‘Merry Christmas.’ We’re going to say it again.”

Trump claimed that, before his campaign, the country had “started with this woke” trend that made it “embarrassing for stores to say ‘Merry Christmas.’”

“They’d use reds and they’d use whites and snow but they wouldn’t say ‘Merry Christmas,’” he claimed. “When I started campaigning I said, ‘You’re going to say “Merry Christmas” again,’ and now people are saying it.”

“I would say it all the time during that period, that we want them to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ Don’t shop at stores that don’t say ‘Merry Christmas’ and I’ll tell you, we brought it back very quickly,” he added.

Advertisement

this is incredible pic.twitter.com/JhYHKjehY6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2021

He’s also claimed that people want to change the name of Thanksgiving — and that he, of course, would be there to save it.