Trump Declares Himself Victor In Nonexistent War On Christmas

Christmas didn’t really need saving, but former President Donald Trump is — again — claiming he did it anyway.
He revived the annual lie when prompted during an interview on Newsmax with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), who insisted that “America had gone through a long period where people quit saying ‘Merry Christmas.’”
“It was all, ‘happy holidays,’” Huckabee said. “You deliberately changed that and openly said, ‘Merry Christmas.’ We’re going to say it again.”
Trump claimed that, before his campaign, the country had “started with this woke” trend that made it “embarrassing for stores to say ‘Merry Christmas.’”
“They’d use reds and they’d use whites and snow but they wouldn’t say ‘Merry Christmas,’” he claimed. “When I started campaigning I said, ‘You’re going to say “Merry Christmas” again,’ and now people are saying it.”
“I would say it all the time during that period, that we want them to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ Don’t shop at stores that don’t say ‘Merry Christmas’ and I’ll tell you, we brought it back very quickly,” he added.
Trump routinely claims at random intervals throughout the year that he brought back the use of the Christmas-specific phrase. Though “happy holidays” can be used as a more inclusive festive greeting, neither Christmas nor the phrase have ever been unpopular in stores or otherwise. Former President Barack Obama often wished people a merry Christmas and Trump has used the happy holidays greeting, as have many of his his businesses.
He’s also claimed that people want to change the name of Thanksgiving — and that he, of course, would be there to save it.
The “War on Christmas” was made up by conservative media and politicians to claim that liberals want to eliminate Christianity from American life. Fox News, which frequently propagates the myth, brought its “War on Christmas” programming back before Halloween this year.