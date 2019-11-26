Move Over Christmas, Trump's Just Announced There's A War On Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump has declared an end to the so-called war on Christmas again ― but apparently a new war’s being waged against Thanksgiving.

During his campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday night, the president reiterated that he had defeated those who do not use the term “Christmas.” This time, though, he added that he was moving on to tackle a new holiday.

“You know, some people want to change the name ‘Thanksgiving.’ They don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving.’ And that was true also with Christmas, but now everybody’s using Christmas again,” he said to wild cheers.

The war on Christmas is over.

“But now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving. People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving, but everybody in this room I know loves the name Thanksgiving and we’re not changing it.”

The president has made his apparent rescue of “Merry Christmas” a regular talking point, regardless of the time of year and despite the fact that the term had not fallen out of favor. He brought it up in May this year, July last year and in October and July the year before.

Though suggestions have been made about more environmentally friendly ways to celebrate Thanksgiving and, in 2015, a false story debunked by Snopes circulated in conservative media alleging President Barack Obama planned to change the name, the holiday is not widely considered to be under any form of attack.

Now that the apparent War on Thanksgiving has officially been launched (the same rhetoric had been peddled by Fox News prior to Trump’s rally), Twitter users began dishing out the jokes.

Trump opens his rally by claiming that there's a war on Thanksgiving. “People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving," he says. Um, do they? — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) November 27, 2019

I call it Thanksgiving. #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 27, 2019

we can finally say “merry thanksgiving” again https://t.co/5E1Fhkczzr — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 27, 2019

The war on thanksgiving starts now — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 27, 2019

Wait, what do we want to call Thanksgiving, then?#whatliberalscallthanksgiving https://t.co/Eewyok3nEc — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 27, 2019

How do we prepare for the "War on Thanksgiving?" I don't know what to wear. — Kim Possible (@kimlockhartga) November 27, 2019

It appears that Fox's "War on Thanksgiving" segments have made an impact on Trump.



"Some people want to change the name Thanksgiving. They don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving. And that was true with Christmas. Now everybody is using Christmas again. Remember I said that?" pic.twitter.com/M0IgeOsASi — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 27, 2019

We have won the war on Christmas, we are onto Thanksgiving. Watch out Easter- you’re next. Don’t say liberals don’t do battle. https://t.co/A3Vg4wgfYf — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) November 27, 2019

Wait. So Trump is now saying liberals are waging a War on Thanksgiving as well as the long-running War on Christmas?



OK, which one of you guys leaked the new plans for oppressing conservatives by destroying everything they hold dear? — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 27, 2019

Trump starts his rally by saying liberals don't want Thanksgiving to be called Thanksgiving — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 27, 2019