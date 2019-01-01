Trump: Ask Warren's Psychiatrist If She Thinks She Can Win 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) may be aiming for the Oval Office in 2020, but President Donald Trump told Fox News that her psychiatrist would know whether she really believes she can win.

Calling the network on New Year’s Eve for a Q&A with anchor Pete Hegseth, Trump bashed the senator after she announced the launching of her exploratory committee for the presidency.

“Well, I’m happy about it. I think she’ll be wonderful. I hope she maybe gets the nomination. That would be a wonderful thing for me,” he said, implying she’d be easy to beat.

As to whether she thought she was a real contender for the job of commander in chief, Trump told Hegseth he didn’t know, adding, “You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

Confident he already has a second term in the bag, Trump claimed Democrats think so, too.

“I think based on record I’m going to win also,” Trump said. “I think we’re going to win big.”

The president cited bolstered military resources and the unemployment rate as signs that things would be looking good for him come next year.

“When you look at all of the things we’ve done for building up our military and all of the things, I don’t think if you go just based on the record, I don’t see how anybody wins. We’ve done a lot.”

On Monday, Warren revealed on Twitter that she might throw her hat in the ring, writing: “Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me.”

