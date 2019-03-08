Yang has become a regular at GOP political events, flaunting on her Facebook page photographs showing her posed with Trump himself and other prominent conservative figures, such as Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R). She has also been pictured with Trump’s two adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, and posed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In a couple of images, she holds a rhinestone-encrusted “MAGA” clutch. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.