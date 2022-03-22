Trump Still Can't Wrap Head Around Climate Change: 'You Have A Thing Called Weather'

Former President Donald Trump clearly hasn’t been studying up on climate change since his stint in the Oval Office. The observation he offered in a Fox Business interview Monday is that “you have a thing called weather.”

Trump pushed his “weather” theory when host Stuart Varney asked him if thought “human activity” — such as the burning of fossil fuels — is responsible for climate change.

“In my opinion, you have a thing called weather,” Trump responded. “And you go up and you go down.”

He added: “If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. OK? In other words, the globe was going to freeze. And then they go global warming, and then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and it’s many different things ... the climate’s always been changing.”

(Last week, Trump laughed that a rise in sea levels as the polar ice caps melt just means “more oceanfront property.”)

So that’s apparently a no on human activity. Also in the interview, Trump accused President Joe Biden of perpetrating a climate change “hoax” to avoid increasing oil production.

There were no claims of “global freezing” in the 1920s, as Trump claims, though some scientists hypothesized, in largely discredited findings, that world temperatures declined from 1945 to 1972. In any case, any natural trend toward another ice age was interrupted by the “massive influence” of the burgeoning burning of fossil fuels, scientists have noted.

On other issues, Trump insisted in the Fox Business interview that this year’s midterm elections and the 2024 elections should focus on his lies that the 2020 presidential vote was rigged against him, because that would be “good for me.”

Varney can barely believe it when Trump claims the 2022 and 2024 elections should mainly be about how he was "cheated" in 2020 pic.twitter.com/P2YTgvrymu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2022