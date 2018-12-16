Twitter Users Shred Trump For 'Celebrating' The Weekly Standard's Closure

Twitter users have castigated President Donald Trump after he rejoiced at the forthcoming closure of The Weekly Standard.

The conservative magazine, which has been critical of the president, will publish its final issue on Monday.

“The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Too bad. May it rest in peace!”

The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad. May it rest in peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

@ me next time https://t.co/jIid2PgyLU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 15, 2018

Many responded to the president’s tweet by reminding him of his own failed business ventures, including Trump Steaks, the Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Vodka.

The Weekly Standard lasted a lot longer than these businesses run by a guy who doesn't have a clue:

Trump Hotels & Casinos Resorts

Trump Castle

Trump Plaza

Trump Taj Mahal

Donald J. Trump Foundation

Trump University

Trump Airlines

Trump Steaks

Trump Vodka

Trump Model Management — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) December 16, 2018

How many people businesses have you bankrupted again? And how many people did you scam as you did it? @BillKristol has more integrity in his little finger than you have in your entire body. — Nic Harcourt (@nicharcourt) December 16, 2018

Lol. Both went out of business.



Speaking of that, whatever happened to your vodka brand? pic.twitter.com/aFj70YLxIQ — Counterchekist (@counterchekist) December 16, 2018

Others slammed the president for rejoicing in “the joblessness of several fine journalists ten days before Christmas.”

Nothing like rejoicing in the loss of a critical conservative voice and the joblessness of several fine journalists ten days before Christmas. https://t.co/mmjZmZXXsl — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) December 15, 2018

Yeah.. Totally normal for a President of the United States to be celebrating the demise of a media company!



He is a true beacon of press freedom.https://t.co/XjOrKMoseR — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) December 15, 2018

The Pro-Business President gloating about an American company going out of business. SMH https://t.co/gvsHvf7PAE — Kurt Barlow 🍁 (@horrorpalooza) December 16, 2018

The pro-American-jobs @realDonaldTrump is celebrating the loss of American jobs because @weeklystandard had the guts to call the president on his bullshit. Goes to show you how little/how fragile of an ego @realDonaldTrump has/is. Loved the @weeklystandard You will be missed https://t.co/WkTsJwMsBB — Joncarlo Ciccone (@Intel_Warlock42) December 16, 2018

Ladies & Gents, I give you the POTUS celebrating and revelling in the business failure of a company!



People are losing their jobs and instead of sympathy, he takes the opportunity to hate on them, gloating at this closure. And he wonders why people hate on him. This is why! https://t.co/Xcw7dDUu8u — happychappy (@waggytailkobe) December 16, 2018

With the president misspelling “smocking” twice last week, many really wanted to know where he learned the word “prognosticator.”

There is no way donnie knows the word prognosticator (even if he did, he certainly wouldn’t know how to spell it correctly). #WhoDis — NC_Ree (@NC_Ree) December 15, 2018

Prognosticator, huh? I’ll take “Tweets Trump Didn’t Write for $500, Alex.” https://t.co/bndA5XXsp9 — Angry WH Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) December 15, 2018

@BillKristol you know dang well a staffer wrote this. Trump who wrote covfefe has no idea what prognosticator means, let alone how to spell it. — Brandy (@BrandyJ_79) December 16, 2018