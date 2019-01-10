Donald Trump Weighs In On Jeff Bezos' Divorce: ‘It’s Going To Be A Beauty’

President Donald Trump resisted the temptation on Thursday to take a shot at a frequent target of his barbs, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Asked by a reporter on the White House lawn about Bezos’ pending divorce, Trump ― himself no stranger to marital breakups ― said: “Well, I wish him luck. I wish him luck. It’s going to be a beauty.”
Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced on Wednesday that they have decided to divorce after more than 25 years of marriage.
“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” they wrote. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.”
Trump, who has been divorced twice, has a long history of feuding with Bezos and Amazon. He has repeatedly lambasted the CEO for his ownership of The Washington Post, which often criticizes the president. And he has argued that Amazon doesn’t pay adequate postal rates for its delivery services.
Some of Trump’s Twitter jabs have included:
Despite his long-held vitriol for Bezos, Trump did quote him in 2014, telling his followers that if they never want to be criticized, “don’t do anything new.”