Whistleblower Filed Complaint Over Multiple Trump Actions: Report

A complaint forwarded to the inspector general of America’s top spy agencies that involved President Donald Trump concerned more alleged instances of misconduct than previously thought, according to a report from The New York Times.
A Washington Post report on Wednesday said a whistleblower approached Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson with allegations the president made troubling “promises” during communication with a foreign leader.
The Times reported Atkinson told lawmakers in a private briefing Thursday that the whistleblower’s concerns involve multiple instances rather than a single promise.
This is a developing story.
