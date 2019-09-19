POLITICS

Whistleblower Filed Complaint Over Multiple Trump Actions: Report

The NYT says a complaint to top intelligence community officials about alleged conduct by the president involves more alleged incidents than first reported.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to members of the media after Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson met behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee at the U.S. Capitol September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Atkinson was on the Hill to discuss a whistleblower complaint regarding a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A complaint forwarded to the inspector general of America’s top spy agencies that involved President Donald Trump concerned more alleged instances of misconduct than previously thought, according to a report from The New York Times.

A Washington Post report on Wednesday said a whistleblower approached Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson with allegations the president made troubling “promises” during communication with a foreign leader.

The Times reported Atkinson told lawmakers in a private briefing Thursday that the whistleblower’s concerns involve multiple instances rather than a single promise.  

This is a developing story. 

