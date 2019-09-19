Whistleblower Filed Complaint Over Multiple Trump Actions: Report

Alex Wong via Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to members of the media after Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson met behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee at the U.S. Capitol September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Atkinson was on the Hill to discuss a whistleblower complaint regarding a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)