Trump’s Like ‘Barricaded Subject’ In Hostage Situation: Ex-FBI Assistant Director

Frank Figliuzzi, the FBI’s former assistant director for counterintelligence, praised President-elect Joe Biden for how he’s handling President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede and is filing legal actions to overturn the 2020 election results.

“We’re coming very close to having what the bureau calls a barricaded subject,” Figliuzzi said on MSNBC on Tuesday. “The barricaded subject is in the White House.”

Biden, he said, is “right on the money” with how negotiators handle a barricaded subject initially.

“We saw a very calm Joe Biden today,” Figliuzzi said of the president-elect shrugging off many of Trump’s antics.

“That is exactly what you do in the initial stages,” he explained, adding that this involves letting the subject vent.

But eventually, he said, Biden will have to call the SWAT team.

That could be in the form of a legal challenge, or “it may be that U.S. marshals have to come take the president out,” he said. “As we say to a barricaded subject, we can do this the hard way or we can do this the easy way.”

Watch Figliuzzi’s full conversation with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace above.