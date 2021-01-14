Twitter Users Cheer As Surest Sign Of Trump's Departure Reaches White House

It’s almost moving day at the White House ― and critics of President Donald Trump couldn’t be happier at one sure sign of the administration’s impending departure: boxes.
Reuters photographer Erin Scott captured a truckload of unfolded boxes arriving at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, presumably to be filled with stuff as Trump staffers make their exists:
Scott also snapped an image of workers leaving the West Wing with their filled boxes:
Trump had never formally conceded his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, instead launching an endless series of postelection lawsuits, espousing wild conspiracy theories built around unproved allegations of fraud and pressuring election officials to “find” enough votes to overturn the results.
After last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters, he finally admitted that “a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20.”
He did not mention Biden by name.
The sight of moving boxes at the White House had Trump’s critics on social media cheering: