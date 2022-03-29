Records Given To House Panel Show 7-Hour Gap In Trump Jan. 6 Phone Log: Reports

White House records handed over to the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot show a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, phone log, The Washington Post and CBS News reported Tuesday.

The House of Representatives committee is investigating whether Trump used back channels, borrowed phones or disposable “burner phones” to communicate during the time the Capitol was attacked by his aggrieved supporters, the news outlets reported.

Documents obtained by the outlets show no White House notation of calls to or from Trump from 11:17 a.m. until 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 6. The attack began unfolding about 1 p.m. that day, when protesters stirred by Trump’s false claims of election fraud broke through the outer police barrier around the Capitol.

The 11 pages of records sent to the committee by the National Archives show that Trump was active on the phone in the morning and evening that day. He spoke with former White House strategist Steve Bannon twice, and also spoke with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, among others.

Trump also participated in phone calls that day that have been widely reported, but do not appear in the logs. One is a call to former Vice President Mike Pence in late morning, before Trump headed to the rally at the Ellipse at noon.

A Trump spokesperson said in response to the story that Trump had nothing to do with the records.

“I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term,” Trump told the Post in a statement.

The House select committee has been seeking documents and testimony from anyone who had access to Trump on the day of the insurrection. The committee on Monday recommended that the House refer criminal contempt charges for two more Trump aides — Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino — who have defied subpoenas.

Members of the committee also complained that the Justice Department wasn’t moving fast enough to file criminal contempt of Congress charges.