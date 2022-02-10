Trump Denies Clogging White House Toilet With Flushed Records

“Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” Trump said in a statement to NBC News on Thursday.

Advertisement

Trump’s statement was in response to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book, “Confidence Man,” and a passage she shared with Axios that claims that Trump apparently tried to flush records.

“Here’s some reporting from the book’s later years — White House residence staff periodically found papers had clogged a toilet, leaving staff believing Trump had flushed material he’d ripped into pieces,” Haberman said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, the National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump’s handling of records violated the law when he took 15 boxes of White House documents to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, after he was voted out of office. Though Trump has denied wrongdoing in taking the documents, the move could be a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

"We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms," Trump says.



"People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once." pic.twitter.com/asDjGxuFts — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2019