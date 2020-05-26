Trump Dismisses Widower's Removal Request Of Tweets About How The Man's Wife Died

“Did he get away with murder? Some people think so,” Trump tweeted earlier this month of Scarborough, a one-time friend of his who has become a fierce critic of the president.

Kalusutis’ widower, Timothy, wrote a letter to Twitter last week pleading with the company to remove tweets by the president and Trump Jr. that alluded to the conspiracy. Klausutis wrote that the misinformation was disparaging to his late wife, calling it a “vicious lie.”

“My request is simple: Please delete these tweets,” Klausutis said.

Twitter declined to take action.