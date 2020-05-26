Trump Dismisses Widower's Removal Request Of Tweets About How The Man's Wife Died

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday reading a letter from a widower pleading for Twitter to delete tweets by Trump falsely suggesting the man’s wife was murdered. The president decided to keep promoting the conspiracy theory anyway.
“Yeah, I have [read the letter] but I’m sure that ultimately they want to get to the bottom of it and it’s a very serious situation,” Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday.
Without elaborating on the “they” he mentioned, he called the 2001 death of the woman “a very suspicious thing and I hope somebody gets to the bottom of it.” Apparently referring to murder charges, he added, “As you know there’s no statute of limitations, so it would be a very good thing to do.”
Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., have been using Twitter to fuel the baseless conspiracy theory that suggests MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough might have killed intern Lori Klausutis. The 28-year-old, an intern for Scarborough when he was a Republican House member, died at a Florida office for the lawmakers after she hit her head on a table as she blacked out because of an undiagnosed heart condition.
“Did he get away with murder? Some people think so,” Trump tweeted earlier this month of Scarborough, a one-time friend of his who has become a fierce critic of the president.
Kalusutis’ widower, Timothy, wrote a letter to Twitter last week pleading with the company to remove tweets by the president and Trump Jr. that alluded to the conspiracy. Klausutis wrote that the misinformation was disparaging to his late wife, calling it a “vicious lie.”
“My request is simple: Please delete these tweets,” Klausutis said.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at a Tuesday briefing, deflected several questions about the president’s inflammatory tweets on Kalusutis’ death.